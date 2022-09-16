Chamber of Commerce kicking off 36th annual leadership group season

Chamber
Chamber(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s Magic Valley leadership is kicking off their annual season.

The organization is open to any member of the chamber. They meet 10 times each season with a goal of building numerous relationships from around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Thursday’s events were located at the C.S.I. Challenge Course and focused on team building exercises.

“We come out one day a month for 10 months starting in September,” sad the Chamber of Commerce’s member services coordinator J.J. Shawver. “Every day that we come out, we see a different industry.”

If you are a member of the chamber, and are interested in joining the organization, contact anyone at the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

