Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning

The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.(Krave Inc via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A company that made illegal flavored nicotine gummies has discontinued the item following a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA sent a letter last month to VPR Brands, the name behind Krave Nic, warning the company was not authorized to make, sell or distribute such products.

The agency said the gummies were particularly concerning because they resemble kid-friendly candy products and they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death in young children.

The gummies contained one milligram of nicotine and came in three different flavors, such as “blue razz” and “cherry bomb.”

Krave said the tobacco-free products were meant for adults.

The FDA said such gummies are “a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
UPDATE: Victim Identified in vehicle fatality along Shoshone Falls Grade
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
Eden 2 Fire
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
I-84 closed after crash closes westbound lanes near Exit 188
I-84 closed after crash shuts down westbound lanes near Exit 188
An Idaho State Police Officer’s health is improving, after being critically injured in the line...
UPDATE: ISP trooper is improving after critical accident

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II & Gerald Ford
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to be moved to mainland