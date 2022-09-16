Fit and Well Idaho: Concussions

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fall sports are here and with them, can come an increased concussion risk to your child. That’s the topic of this week’s ‘Fit and Well Idaho Report’.

Symptoms of a concussion include headache, nausea, dizziness, forgetfulness, and loss of balance. In more severe cases, where someone may experience a seizure, or continuous vomiting hours or days after initially getting the concussion, immediate emergency treatment will be needed.

“When they injure their brain, you can’t see it. So it’s not something that you can post a picture on snapchat and get your friends to understand what happened, said Dr. Chad Johnson, a Sports Medicine Physician at St. Luke’s. “However, it does require time to recover.”

The average heal time for a concussion is between 7 and 14 days. Research shows that over 90% of repeat concussions happen within the first 10 days after the initial one. That’s why it’s very important to recognize and report the initial concussion.

