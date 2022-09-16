Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large

Four of the five suspects in Thursdays highspeed chase, and subsequent hours long standoff in a Kimberly corn field, have been identified.
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four of the five suspects in Thursdays highspeed chase, and subsequent hours long standoff in a Kimberly corn field, have been identified. The fifth suspect remains at large.

According to the Facebook Page of the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, the suspect is 5′ 7″ to 5′ 10″ weighs 160 to 180 has short blond hair. The Police Department believes his name to be Jeff Day.

No other information, besides the departments Facebook post, has been made available at this time.

The public is asked to remain vigilant.

Nikolas Stevens (DOB 10-21-96) – Charged with Obstruction of Justice.

Nikolas Stevens
Nikolas Stevens

Eric John Balls (DOB 10/12/96) – Charged with Felony Eluding, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Eric John Balls
Eric John Balls

Hailey Jolene Leazer (DOB 5/31/94) – Charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstruction.

Hailey Jolene Leazer
Hailey Jolene Leazer

Stephanie Tompkins (DOB 9/29/79) – Charged with Warrants out of Jerome County.

Stephanie Tompkins
Stephanie Tompkins

Stevens, Balls and Leazer have been booked into the Twin Falls County Jail.

Tompkins was transported to Jerome County.

KMVT will have more details on exactly what took place as that information is released by the proper authorities.

