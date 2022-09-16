Murtaugh volleyball grabs conference win over Valley, Wood River girls soccer tops Jerome

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh Red Devils had no trouble against Valley in a Snake River Conference volleyball matchup Thursday.

Murtaugh 3, Valley 0 (25-25, 25-17, 26-24)

Murtaugh is now 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

OTHER SCORES

Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-15)

The Hornets sit atop the Snake River Conference at 6-1 (3-0).

Kimberly 3, Filer 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19)

Wood River 3, Jerome 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-14)

GIRLS SOCCER

Wood River 2, Jerome 1

Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 0

Twin Falls 10, Minico 0

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 1, Burley 0

