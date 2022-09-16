Murtaugh volleyball grabs conference win over Valley, Wood River girls soccer tops Jerome
The Red Devils move to 3-1 in Snake River conference play
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh Red Devils had no trouble against Valley in a Snake River Conference volleyball matchup Thursday.
Murtaugh 3, Valley 0 (25-25, 25-17, 26-24)
Murtaugh is now 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
OTHER SCORES
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-15)
The Hornets sit atop the Snake River Conference at 6-1 (3-0).
Kimberly 3, Filer 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19)
Wood River 3, Jerome 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-14)
GIRLS SOCCER
Wood River 2, Jerome 1
Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 0
Twin Falls 10, Minico 0
BOYS SOCCER
Canyon Ridge 1, Burley 0
