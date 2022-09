TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new fire has been reported near Winn Compost at the end of Ohio Gulch Rd.

This is located north of Hailey. Smoke from this fire is drifting over east fork and other areas, according to the Blaine County Sheriff.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

