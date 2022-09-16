Nielsen Duff, Margaret Ann

PAUL—Margaret Ann Nielsen Duff, an 82-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, and formerly of Paul, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Margaret was born October 9, 1939, to Blain Malcolm and Ida Eliza Manning Nielsen in Paul, Idaho. She was raised on the family farm in Paul and was popular with the kids in school and church. Margaret was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1947.

Margaret struggled with several childhood illnesses as a girl. Throughout her life she exhibited great courage and strength as she overcame numerous illnesses and surgeries, including several successful bouts with cancer.

She matriculated through the Paul schools ultimately graduating from Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho, in 1957. While at Minico she, along with her sister, Colleen, and other friends wrote the Minico Spartans fight song. Margaret was popular in school and became known for her beautiful singing voice. Along with her sisters, Colleen and Marilyn, Margaret performed around the area singing. No event was complete without the voices of the Nielsen sisters adding to the festivities.

During her senior year in high school, at the age of 17, while competing in a church-wide vocal competition, Margaret was invited to join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir by the internationally renowned tabernacle organist, Alexander Schreiner. She declined the offer in lieu of marring John A. (Jack) Duff for time and all eternity on August 16, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While Jack was a student at Idaho State College in Pocatello, Idaho, Margaret worked as a secretary in the headquarters of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. Upon graduation from Idaho State College, Jack received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.

Margaret traveled the world and experienced sights, cultures, and languages that life may not have given her an opportunity to experience had she not married the love of her life, Jack. They lived in various places around the world: Germany, North Carolina, Alabama (2x), Idaho, Utah, Georgia (2x), Kansas, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, and Nevada. Margaret managed the family alone during Jack’s multiple deployments as a helicopter gunship pilot in Vietnam and Korea.

Margaret and Jack were blessed with the birth of their first child, Michael Nielsen, on October 25, 1959, in Rupert, Idaho. Their second son, Murray John, was born on October 19, 1961, in Munich, Germany. Daughter, Mary Kathleen, was born on February 3, 1965, in Fort Benning, Georgia, and a final son, Matthew Blain, was born on August 26, 1969, in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Margaret was the consummate Army wife providing a home for her husband and children while under the constraints of frequent transfers. She provided leadership to the wives of other officers in her husband’s commands. She developed style and grace in entertaining and hosting the numerous social events expected of an Army Commander’s wife. She used these talents in her professional life as the wedding planner for world-famous department stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Margaret valued service and had a firm testimony of God and her Savior. Over the years she served in several capacities always exemplifying the teachings of the Savior by ministering to others. Margaret especially enjoyed her many interactions with various stakes and wards whiles serving as both a ward and stake Relief Society president and assistant to the stake patriarch. Margaret’s love and respect of those with whom she surrounded herself including her ward family and beloved friends and neighbors was evident. She often expressed her gratitude for those relationships. Her strong faith and devotion to the gospel leaves behind a lasting legacy.

Margaret had a variety of interests and talents. She loved to shop, was an exceptional pianist and vocalist, and was gifted at event planning and hosting. She was a wonderful home stylist, cook, and exceptional seamstress and shared these skills with others.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Blain and Ida Nielsen; siblings, Ronald Blain Nielsen, infant sisters, Edith and Ethel Nielsen, Alice Colleen (the late Harold) Boelter, Robert Manning Nielsen, and Richard Grant Nielsen; and granddaughter, Christine Marie Duff.

She is survived by her husband John A. (Jack) Duff, Las Vegas, Nevada; four children and their spouses, Michael Nielsen (Kandi) Duff of Blackfoot, Idaho, Murray John (Annamarie) Duff of Reading, Pennsylvania, Mary Kathleen (Robert) Fourqurean of Cedar Point, North Carolina, and Matthew Blain (Eleanor) Duff of St. George, Utah; and 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren residing throughout the world. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn (the late Jerry) Swensen of Twin Falls, Idaho; sisters-in law, Eveline Nielsen of Paul, Idaho, Cara Nielsen of Pleasant View, Utah, and Diane Nielsen of Rupert, Idaho; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, September 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

