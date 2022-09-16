Peterson, Marilee Ann

HEYBURN—Marilee Ann Peterson, age 78, of Heyburn, passed away, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Pomerelle Place in Burley, after an extended illness.

Marilee was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 24, 1944, to Rueben and Maxine Weber. While growing up in southeast Idaho, she enjoyed waterskiing, even though she never learned how to swim. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962. She married Darrell Swanson and had two sons, Eric and Aaron. Marilee went to cosmetology school in San Francisco, where she loved riding the trolley cars. She owned her own shop, Ponderosa Beauty Salon, in Burley. Later, she married David Peterson. Together, they did a lot of traveling and were out on the road over many summers. She enjoyed visiting thrift stores and junk shops everywhere she went, and she collected many antiques over the years. She could be found asparagus hunting, selling nightcrawlers, or working on her tan in her spare time. Marilee was a hard worker, and was always taking care of others. She liked her Airedale dogs and her many cats that roamed her property. Marilee really loved her boys and her grandson, Robie. She was proud of her family, and she really enjoyed spending time with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Tamara and Warner Frost; and her infant niece, Suzanne.

She is survived by her sons, Eric (Kristi), and Aaron (Kellie); her grandson, Robie; her niece and nephew, Kris and James; her dear friends, Karen and Colleen; and many other friends and family who were important in her life, too numerous to list.

The funeral will be held at 11a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, where friends and family will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

