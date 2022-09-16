Two suspects remain at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement has a corn field surrounded in Kimberly, trying to apprehend the final two suspects in what started as a home invasion in Gooding.

Three other suspects were arrested following a pursuit, while the last two remain at-large.

Multiple agencies are on scene, including Idaho State Police, Kimberly-Hansen Police, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department.

The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.

Resources include a ladder truck for visuals, drones and K-9′s.

When the pursuit started, the Kimberly School District was still in session. District officials notified parents and guardians via social media, to pick up their children if they lived by Arctic Circle due to the proximity to the scene.

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is in charge of this investigation.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

