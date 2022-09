WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s week four of High School Football in Southern Idaho. KMVT has put together all of the latest conference standings, state rankings and this weeks slate of games from around the region.

Follow this page for all of the scores and highlights from Friday night.

4A

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 1-0 3-0 2 - MINICO 1-0 3-1 3 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 3-0 4 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 2-1 5 - JEROME 0-0 0-3 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-2 0-3

4A: WEEK 4 ACTION

9/16/22 @ Canyon Ridge HS - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - RIDGEVUE (0-3)

XX - CANYON RIDGE (3-0)

9/16/22 @ Century - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - MINICO (3-1)

XX - CENTURY (0-3)

9/16/22 @ Preston HS - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - BURLEY (3-0)

XX - PRESTON (1-3)

9/16/22 @ Twin Falls HS - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - JEROME (0-3)

XX - TWIN FALLS (2-1)

9/16/22 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - GOODING (1-1)

XX - MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3)

4A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SKYLINE 2-1 44 1ST 2 - BLACKFOOT 3-0 39 2ND 3 - BISHOP KELLY 3-0 32 3RD 4 - POCATELLO 2-1 13 5TH 5 - LAKELAND 4-0 11 N/A Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Burley 4, Canyon Ridge 4,

3A

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBERLY 0-0 3-0 2 - BUHL 0-0 2-1 3 - GOODING 0-0 1-1 4 - FILER 0-0 1-2 5 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 0-4

3A: WEEK 4 ACTION

9/16/22 @ Caldwell - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - BUHL (2-1)

XX - CALDWELL (0-4)

9/16/22 @ Marsh Valley - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - KIMBERLY (3-0)

XX - MARSH VALLEY (0-3)

9/16/22 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - FILER (1-2)

XX - WOOD RIVER (0-4)

3A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WINN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - HOMEDALE 3-0 49 1ST 2 - SUGAR-SALEM 4-0 41 2ND 3 - WEISER 3-0 27 3RD 4 - KIMBERLY 3-0 17 4TH 5 - SOUTH FREMONT 4-0 16 5TH Others receiving votes: None

2A

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WENDELL 0-0 3-1 2 - DECLO 0-0 1-2

2A: WEEK 4 ACTION

9/16/22 @ Declo - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - FIRTH (1-2)

XX - DECLO (1-2)

9/16/22 @ Wendell - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - BEAR LAKE (2-1)

XX - WENDELL (3-1)

2A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - WEST SIDE 3-0 50 1ST 2 - NORTH FREMONT 3-0 40 3RD 3 - KELLOGG 2-1 26 2ND 4 - BEAR LAKE 2-1 12 N/A T-5 - FIRTH 1-2 9 4TH T-5 - ABERDEEN 2-1 9 5TH Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 2, Melba 1, Wendell 1

1A-D1

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - RAFT RIVER 1-0 2-0 2 - OAKLEY 1-0 2-1 3 - GLENNS FERRY 1-0 1-2 4 - CAREY 0-0 1-1 5 - MURTAUGH 0-1 2-1 6 - VALLEY 0-1 1-2 7 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 0-1 0-2

1A-D1: WEEK 4 ACTION

9/16/22 @ Lighthouse Christian - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - CAREY (1-1)

XX - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (0-2)

9/16/22 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - RAFT RIVER (2-0)

XX - OAKLEY (2-1)

9/16/22 @ Valley - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - MURTAUGH (2-1)

XX - VALLEY (1-2)

1A-D1 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - RAFT RIVER 2-0 47 1ST 2 - OAKLEY 2-1 39 2ND 3 - PRAIRIE 2-1 16 5TH T-4 - MURTAUGH 2-1 12 4TH T-4 - BUTTE COUNTY 2-1 12 N/A 5 - GRACE 2-1 11 3RD Others receiving votes: Notus 5, Carey 4, , Kamiah 4

1A-D2

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DIETRICH 0-0 3-0 2 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 2-0 3 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 2-0 4 - HARGERMAN 0-0 2-1 5 - HANSEN 0-0 1-2 6 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-1

1A-D2: WEEK 4 ACTION

9/15/22 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - GREENLEAF FRIENDS (1-2)

XX- SHOSHONE (0-1)

9/16/22 @ Camas County - 4:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - HORSESHOE BEND (3-0)

XX - CAMAS COUNTY (2-0)

9/16/22 @ Rockland - 4:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - CASTLEFORD (2-0)

XX - ROCKLAND (1-2)

9/16/22 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - IDAHO CITY (0-3)

XX - HARGERMAN (2-1)

1A-D2 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - KENDRICK 3-0 50 1ST 2 - CASTLEFORD 2-0 47 2ND 3 - DIETRICH 3-0 28 3RD 4 - CAMAS COUNTY 2-0 14 4TH 5 - HORSEDHOE BEND 3-0 13 T-5 Other receiving votes: Council 8

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.