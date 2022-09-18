Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
The bicyclist, a 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.
The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
