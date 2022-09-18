Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.

The bicyclist, a 81-year-old male from Hansen, was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

