Magic Valley Exotic Animal Expo this weekend

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Magic Valley Exotic Pet Expo is happening this weekend at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

The expo features anything from snakes and iguanas to turtles from vendors all around the west. People of all ages are welcome to come to the event. This is the first year the expo is being held in Twin Falls County, as it was previously held in Jerome County. While inflation has had large impacts on a lot of things, event organizers say vendors and visitors alike have had no issues.

“Everybody loves to come out, and everything’s still really good,” said expo director Wendy McGovern. “We’ve had no problems.”

If you missed out on the events today, there’s no need to worry. They will be back tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.