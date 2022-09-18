Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue.

A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley EMS.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.