Homeless Coalition to hold poverty simulation for community members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of homeless individuals, or those living in extreme poverty, is continuing to grow in the Magic Valley.

“This morning so far, it’s only a couple hours into our day, and I’ve helped three families that are living in their car, with showers, with food for their car, so it truly is around us,” said Kim Spiers, the Assistant Director at The Valley House.

Knowing that, the Homeless Coalition is putting on a poverty simulation, to help people understand what it is like to be in that situation.

At the simulation, people will get put into a family, and will have four 15-minute periods to complete the tasks on the list.

“So basically, you’ll have everything that you need to do for that week, and it may get done - it may not get done - so essentially, we are just compounding the pressure of living in a low-income situation,” said Randy Wastradowski, the Community Services Director at South Central Community Action Partnership.

The idea is to open people’s eyes into what it is like to be living in that situation.

“There is a lot of people that are in that position now maybe for the first time, in a long time, or the first time ever, that are not able to stretch out that income, and they are now having to look at resources, or finding help occasionally, to figure things out,” said Wastradowski.

The poverty simulation is taking place on September 29th from 1-5 at the E Street Community Center and anyone is welcome to attend.

But the event is targeted towards city leaders, business managers or owners.

“Get a better understanding of the people they are leading, the people that come to the companies they represent, those are the people, the people in need, I want people to have compassion on them,” said Spiers.

You must register for the event at this link.

