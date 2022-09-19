Idaho gas prices continue to fall as Summer comes to an end

The average price for regular in the Gem State is $4.41 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago.
Pumping gas
Pumping gas(Gray)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close.

“With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”

Today, the average price for regular in the Gem State is $4.41 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago and 26 cents less than a month ago, but 64 cents more expensive than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.68 per gallon, which is four cents less than a week ago and 24 cents less than a month ago, but 49 cents more than a year ago.

