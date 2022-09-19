Idaho, Taiwan Flour Millers sign $576 million wheat deal

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Governor Brad Little joined representatives of the Idaho wheat industry and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle to sign a letter of intent for the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) to purchase U.S. wheat over the next two years, a deal valued at $576 million.

“We are excited to welcome the Taiwan Flour Mills Association back to Idaho in their first in-person visit since 2019,” said Governor Little. “Export markets are critical to our state’s economy and especially to Idaho agriculture. Taiwan is an important customer and Idaho’s second-largest export market. We are grateful once again to mark this important relationship.”

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, TFMA Chairman Tony Yi-Cheun Shu, Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, and Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton joined Governor Little for the ceremony.

“The United States has long been Taiwan’s most important supplier of agricultural products, which makes Taiwan the sixth largest overseas market for U.S. agricultural exports,” Director Gould said. “Taiwan is one of our most important and reliable agricultural trade partners. We greatly value their friendship and customer loyalty.”

“We appreciate that the Taiwan milling and baking industry recognizes the consistent quality of Idaho wheat,” Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton said. “The importance of maintaining this trade relationship with valued customers cannot be overstated. We greatly value the Taiwan Flour Mills friendship and commitment over the past 40 years and look forward to cooperation in the years to come.”

The U.S. wheat industry has had an excellent working relationship with Taiwan for more than 40 years.

The TFMA imports wheat on behalf of all 20 Taiwanese flour mills. The U.S. supplies more than 80% of Taiwan’s total wheat imports each year. The TFMA continues to be one of Idaho’s best customers year-after-year, coming in as one of the top five wheat importing trade partners.

