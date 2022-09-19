Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says

Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report used data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which researched such deaths in 36 states between 2017 to 2019.

The leading underlying causes are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection.

More than half of the deaths occurred a week to up to a year after pregnancy.

The CDC said the report highlights the need for healthcare professionals and the public to be more aware of pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy.

