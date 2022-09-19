Pettingill, William

BURLEY—William Elihu Pettingill, a 92 year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Diamond Peak Assisted Living.

Bill was born on November 8, 1929, in Wendell, Idaho. He was the eighth of nine children of George and Maude Pettingill. Bill spent his youth in Jerome, Elba and Malta Idaho. He graduated from Raft River High School in 1947. We loved hearing his stories about growing up in Jerome and also the Elba/Malta area.

He met Patricia Felton at a basketball game in Rupert, Idaho in 1947 and they later began dating. In 1948, Bill and some friends went to Alaska to work and Bill fell in love with Alaska. After he returned from Alaska, Bill and Pat were married on October 30, 1949. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1955. Shortly after their marriage they moved back to Alaska and lived there several years before returning back to Idaho to live.

Bill loved Alaska and loved to talk about all his experiences there. He frequently bragged that he traveled the Alaska Highway 10 times! Bill loved to build and construct things and remodeled every house that they lived in. He owned and operated the old Chevron Service station in Burley that used to be where Taco Bandito is located. After the service station he owned and operated Pettingill’s Brakes which later became Pettingill’s NAPA Auto Parts.

Bill and Pat are the parents of six children. William (Bill), Debra, Patrice, Tami, Trudie and Paula.Bill was preceded in death by his eternal companion and sweetheart Pat; his son, Bill and daughter, Patrice. Additionally, his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his daughters Debra (Brian) Barlow, Trudie (Ron) Dymock, Tami Isaacson and Paula John; one son-in-law, Craig Griffin and one daughter-in-law; Teresa Pettingill; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Linda Woodbury and the entire staff at Diamond Peak Assisted Living for their love, care and concern for Bill during his stay there. They were like family to him. He loved being there!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

