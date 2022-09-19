Rotary Club of Twin Falls working to update bathrooms at Frontier Park

The bathrooms at Frontier Park were built in the 1970′s.
Frontier Park Bathrooms
Frontier Park Bathrooms(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Rotary Club is inching closer to making their Frontier Bathroom Project a reality.

Last year, the Rotary Club announced that they were going to be working on updating the bathrooms at Frontier Park, because they were built in the 1970′s.

Right now, they are still looking to raise about $100,000 more before they can start the construction, which they hope to do by November.

Frontier Park is used by the community, as it includes a playground, baseball/softball fields, pickle ball courts and walking paths.

“It’s a wonderful family park, and the bathrooms are just woefully inadequate, and when I run a pickle ball tournament out here, we have Porta-Potty’s out here and people say the Porta-Potty’s are nicer than the bathrooms, which is quite embarrassing,” said Jill Skeem, a member of the Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club does lots of community projects in the Magic Valley, such as Ice Cream Funday, and previously they updated the pavilion down at Centennial Park.

To donate, please visit this link.

