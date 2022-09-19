Twin Falls City Council to discuss ‘responsibility of collections’ for delinquent utility accounts on rental properties

The city is looking to implement a process aimed at reducing the city’s losses on rental property utility accounts.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will be discussing an ordinance with the public that would shift the responsibility of delinquent utility accounts from the tenant to the property owner.

In previous reporting, officials said the city currently turns over approximately $140,000 each year in utility bills for collection. Only about 24% of that money is actually recovered by the city.

From May to July of 2022 city service was turned off at more than 200 accounts for non-payment. 55% of them were rentals.

City officials suggest landlords to include utility costs in the rent

“What is typically happening, we will see someone who goes into a unit, they leave - they don’t tell the landlord - the city is left with that bill to go and collect it,” said Josh Palmer, City of Twin Falls Spokesperson. “The discussion that is going to happen tonight is if that responsibility should be carried over to the landlord, so they are responsible for collecting that.”

Palmer says the city may or may not act on the ordinance Monday night.

It may be discussed again with the public at a future city council meeting

