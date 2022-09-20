American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood

The COVID-19 pandemic really hindered people’s availability to donate.
blood donation
blood donation(WTVY)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood, as they are still suffering from a shortage of available supply.

The COVID-19 pandemic really hindered people’s availability to donate, people were working from home, and they weren’t able to host as many blood drives as possible.

Now, coming off of summer where typically less people donate, they are feeling the need for donations.

“It’s so important that donors keep coming through the door, and make sure those hospital shelves have blood products on them, every two seconds somebody in the united states needs life saving blood, and that might be an organ transplant, cancer patient, or an expecting mom, so it’s just so important that that blood is available when they need it,” said Matt Ochsner, the regional communication manager for the Red Cross.

To donate blood you can make an appointment at this link.

You can also call 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
Twin Falls County
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Twin Falls
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Latest News

Wildfire season in Idaho
Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet
Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/20/2022}
Valley Road
Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.
Crapo, Risch join call condemning Credit Card CEOs for recategorization of gun sales