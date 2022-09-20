American Red Cross encouraging people to donate blood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood, as they are still suffering from a shortage of available supply.

The COVID-19 pandemic really hindered people’s availability to donate, people were working from home, and they weren’t able to host as many blood drives as possible.

Now, coming off of summer where typically less people donate, they are feeling the need for donations.

“It’s so important that donors keep coming through the door, and make sure those hospital shelves have blood products on them, every two seconds somebody in the united states needs life saving blood, and that might be an organ transplant, cancer patient, or an expecting mom, so it’s just so important that that blood is available when they need it,” said Matt Ochsner, the regional communication manager for the Red Cross.

To donate blood you can make an appointment at this link.

You can also call 1-800-733-2767.

