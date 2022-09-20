Crapo, Risch join call condemning Credit Card CEOs for recategorization of gun sales

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R- Idaho) joined 10 Senate Republican colleagues on a letter to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard and American Express expressing concern over the decision to remove gun sales from being categorized as “general merchandise” and instead placing gun sales into a separate, unique category.

The recommendation came from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which has no authority over the affairs of American businesses. The Second Amendment is a fundamental right of law-abiding American citizens.

The letter reads, in part, “This decision, which is already being hailed by radical anti-gun activists, is the first step toward backdoor gun control on law-abiding Americans… Creating a new merchant code for gun transactions is a choice being made by each of your companies. You are choosing the side of gun control advocates over the privacy and Second Amendment rights of millions of law-abiding Americans… Your companies are the facilitators of the vast majority of daily financial transactions in America, and that gives you incredible influence over everyday commerce, and thus every American’s very way of life. If you are intent on abusing that influence you will leave Congress no choice but to intercede on behalf of our constituents and all of the law abiding Americans who will not stand by as large banks and the payment networks that serve them do an end run around their constitutional Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms…”

The Senators concluded their letter by requesting answers from the CEOs related to what factors influenced each company to settle on this new policy, how the recategorization of gun sales backs up claims that the action would reduce gun violence and if customers would be able to continue to use these companies’ services without discrimination, among other issues.

To view the full letter, click here

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.