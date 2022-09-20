CSI assistant coach leaves program

Fred Brown Jr. will pursue other professional opportunities
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fred Brown Jr. is no longer an assistant coach with the CSI men’s basketball program, Head Coach Jeff Reinert confirmed Monday.

Brown Jr. has been with the program since 2019. CSI went 61-28 and made two National Tournament appearances with Brown helping on the sidelines.

Reinert tells KMVT Brown Jr. resigned to pursue other professional opportunities.

