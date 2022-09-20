Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: (5:17 p.m.) The Critical Incident Task Force has been enacted.

ORIGINAL STORY: Local law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident in Jerome County, that took place near Hazleton. At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, scanner traffic reported shots fired about a mile north of Valley High School.

The incident took place north of Highway 25, near the intersection of Highway 25 and Valley Road.

According to Valley Middle School principal, Brian Hardy, Valley Schools were placed on a soft lockdown until they received confirmation that law enforcement had control of the situation.

Valley Road was closed to all traffic. Even with the road closed, parents were allowed to pick up their students.

The Twin Falls Bomb Squad was also dispatched to the scene, no official word as to why at this point.

That same scanner traffic that called for shots fired, also indicated that the suspects involved were using some type of explosive device. But that information has not been confirmed by any local law enforcement agency.

As of this report, no official word has been released as to exactly what took place.

KMVT will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as it is made available by the proper authorities.

