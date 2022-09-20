Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
Twin Falls County
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Twin Falls
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Latest News

Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Elton John to perform at White House on Friday
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment