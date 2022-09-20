Wendell puts five in the net to beat Kimberly and stay undefeated; prep sports scores
The Trojans are now 9-0 this season
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell boys soccer, the 3A No. 1 in Idaho, stayed undefeated Monday night with a win at Kimberly.
Wendell (9-0) 5, Kimberly (4-5) 3
Wendell will play at Filer Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Kimberly will play at Sun Valley Community School Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sun Valley Community School 5, Declo 0
The Cutthroats are now 11-0
Wendell 1, Kimberly 1
Both teams are 6-1-2 on the season.
Bliss 5, Filer 2
VOLLEYBALL
Dietrich 3, Glenns Ferry 0
