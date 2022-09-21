Authorities identify ‘person of interest’ in connection to last week’s police pursuit in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following last week’s pursuit in Kimberly. One suspect, Jeff Day, remains at large.

Day, who is wanted in connection with the pursuit has yet to be listed on the Twin Falls County Active Warrant list but has been named as a person of interest by the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.

Police Chief Jeff Perry tells KMVT the prosecutor’s office has not released a warrant yet due to a backlog of paperwork associated with the others arrested as a result of this pursuit.

Police Chief Jeff Perry asks anyone with information about Day’s location to contact law enforcement at 208-324-1911.

Jeff Day (KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.