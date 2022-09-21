Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper

“I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of my parents worked there,” said Hopper. “After a while my dad started dealing holiday parties on the side.”

Eventually, Hopper’s dad made this his full-time job, and he wanted her to bring it to Idaho. However, with Jackpot so close, she was nervous it wouldn’t work until...

“Until I went to one of his parties, and it was so fun,” Hooper said. “I was like ‘ok I’ll do it.’”

And Hopper got to work - starting fairly small.

“We started with just eight casino tables, and we’ve grown to have over 100 now,” said Hopper. “So we have over 100 casino tables. Anything really, you could imagine, and we’ve incorporated hundreds of other games.”

Any games you could find in a casino will be there at your party. On top of some other unique games to the company. It’s all 100% legal here in Idaho.

“Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Pai Gow Poker, 3 card poker,” said Hopper. “Lots of other specialty tables like casino war.”

The fact that they can come to you is what makes them most unique.

“We bring the fun. We just try to make all the other worries melt away,” said Hopper. “Just bring the fun to you. Make your event fun.”

The company has been at many fundraisers around the area, some raising as much as $60,000. Hopper is thankful for all the support she’s received so far.

“Grateful to everyone who’s already used our services,” Hopper said.

To schedule a casino event Idaho, find them on Facebook, or give them a call at (208)-410-0200.

