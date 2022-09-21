Chobani commits to hiring 200 refugees over the next three years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the most recent U.S. Business Summit on Refugees, which was organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, 45 companies committed to hiring refugees, including Chobani.

Chobani has committed to hiring 200 refugees over the next three years, between both of their locations, in Twin Falls and New York.

Brandon Dansie, the VP of People says this is in line with their mission of diversity and inclusion throughout the company.

Dansie says Chobani already works with the CSI Refugee Center and the Workforce Development Center as well, so this commitment is in line with what they are already doing.

“We have employees who have started out very soon after they have resettled here and now they are in leadership roles, have grown within, have grown themselves, some have gone to college, so it’s an opportunity that it’s not a stretch to say is life changing, and can be generational changing,” said Brandon Dansie.

