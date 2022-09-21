As the City of Twin Falls continues to grow, many residents are concerned with motorist/pedestrian safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent series of fatal motor vehicle collisions, that have led to two deaths, has some Magic Valley residents concerned about how safe our roads and sidewalks are for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Oh, its grown quite a bit. I can’t say the numbers. I remember when the Pole Line was just a two-lane road,” said Coranado

Twin Falls Police Patrol Sergeant Lou Coranado says about 100,000 vehicles use Blue Lakes Boulevard daily, and there has been an increase in reckless driving behavior, partially due to traffic congestion.

“I would say it’s late for work, off works and hurry to get home, and Twin Falls has just grown so much,” said Coranado.

This past week a pedestrian and bicyclist were killed in vehicle collisions.

The motorist who killed the pedestrian ran a red light, which for the driver, could lead to a vehicular manslaughter charge, jail time, and loss of his license.

Because the person did die would it be a felony? “It would depend upon his negligence.” Said Coranado.

Additionally this past week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department had a report of a motorist driving through a Kimberly School District bus stop arm.

“Every school year there is a concern about people paying attention to the school zones doing what they should around school buses,” said Craner.

Twin Falls School District Community Relations Specialist Eva Craner says so far this school year her district has not seen an increase in incidences, but their schools do have crossing guards, and they provide safety busing.

“So any student that would have to cross major thoroughfare to get to school, there is a bus route available to them,” said Craner.

To help address the issue, Sergeant Coronado says the Twin Falls Police Department is starting a yearlong aggressive driving grant, which will be targeted for weekends.

“Which typically those groups are out there racing and driving aggressive so hopefully we will get those officers out there an target those vehicles,” said Coranado.

Coronado says vehicles colliding with pedestrians is rare for Twin Falls, and he and others hope we don’t see anymore.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.