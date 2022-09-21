Magic Valley Arts Council to hold annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Arts Council is holding one of their biggest events of the year, the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is this weekend.

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts takes place at Thousand Springs State Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The event brings artists, art, food trucks, music and the community together for the festival.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Magic Valley Arts Council and they enjoy putting on the event just as much as people do attending it.

“We’re so excited to get to do this again, and we really know that the community loves to participate and enjoy all that we have to offer, live music, great food, art, and we can’t wait to host that for people,” said Melissa Crane, the executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council.

They would like to remind people that due to the park regulations, dogs are not allowed to attend the event.

For more information call the MVAC at 734-ARTS (2787).

