Make-a-Wish to hold annual Walk-for-Wishes this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make a Wish is holding their annual Walk for Wishes of the Magic Valley this Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center.

‘Walk for Wishes’ is one way that Make a Wish is able to raise funds to be able to grant wishes to children that are critically sick or injured across the state.

The walk is a family friendly event and will include activities, food trucks, and a one mile walk - as well as some stories from previous wish kids who have been granted wished in the past.

“We’re going to have Georgia and her mom come out and share about their wish that they received earlier this year, I don’t want to ruin the surprise because she’ll be bringing a special guest with her, so we’re really excited for them to share there story with everyone, and they are a local family, so that makes it extra special too,” said Jessica Oliver, the Special Events Coordinator with Make a Wish Idaho.

You can register for the walk ahead of time at this link.

You can also register at the day of the walk.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

