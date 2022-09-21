A new study shows COVID-19 damages placenta immune response

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study is tracking the impact of COVID-19 on women who contracted the virus during their pregnancies.

A University of Washington medicine study explored the impact of COVID -19 on the placenta of 140 women who were infected while pregnant.

It found the infection, even if it’s mild, damages the placenta’s immune response to fight off further infections.

Additionally, Dr. Kristina Adams-Waldorf says quote; “it seems that after contracting COVID-19 in pregnancy, the placenta is exhausted by the infection, and can’t recover its immune function.”

“We don’t have any long-term studies of babies that were born to mothers who had COVID-19 during their pregnancy, but this study is the first indication that we need to look more closely at these babies long-term,” said Dr, Adams-Waldorf.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recently issued a practice advisory encouraging pregnant or lactating individuals to receive the latest COVID-19 booster.

