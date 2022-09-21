Oakley uses all five sets to beat Carey and stay undefeated in conference play; prep sports roundup

The Hornets are now 7-1 overall
The Hornets are now 7-1 overall
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a matchup of undefeated teams in 1A DI Snake River Conference play, Oakley outlasted Carey in a five-set match Tuesday night.

Oakley 3, Carey 2 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11)

Kylan Jones had 9 kills and Kaymbri Beck had 21 digs for the Hornets.

Oakley is now 7-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Dietrich 3, Camas County 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-10)

Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12)

GIRLS SOCCER

Jerome 10, Burley 2

Twin Falls 1, Mountain Home 0

BOYS SOCCER

Jerome 2, Mountain Home 1

