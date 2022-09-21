Oakley uses all five sets to beat Carey and stay undefeated in conference play; prep sports roundup
The Hornets are now 7-1 overall
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a matchup of undefeated teams in 1A DI Snake River Conference play, Oakley outlasted Carey in a five-set match Tuesday night.
Oakley 3, Carey 2 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11)
Kylan Jones had 9 kills and Kaymbri Beck had 21 digs for the Hornets.
Oakley is now 7-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Dietrich 3, Camas County 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-10)
Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12)
GIRLS SOCCER
Jerome 10, Burley 2
Twin Falls 1, Mountain Home 0
BOYS SOCCER
Jerome 2, Mountain Home 1
