STD cases on the rise in the U.S., southern Idaho not following national trends

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New data from the CDC shows that 2021 saw an increase in sexually transmitted infections, larger than the country has seen in decades.

Preliminary data released this month showed a 26% increase in Syphilis, the biggest annual increase since the 1940s.

According to the South-Central Public Health District, local numbers have not followed the national trends, even seeing decreases in previously concerning cases. Like a spike in Gonorrhea cases in 2018 and 2019.

But there is still concern about why those numbers are so low.

“One of the reasons some of our communities are seeing lower numbers is because people aren’t reporting as much. A combination of people who aren’t going into their doctors as much as they used to and people who feel more stigma in their community and don’t want to be found out that they are carrying a disease,” said Briana Bodily from the South-Central Public Health Dist.

Bodily urges anyone who has either new, or multiple sex partners, to get themselves tested for their health and the health of the community.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.