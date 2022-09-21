TFPD asking for help to locate missing person

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

That person is Enrique Yanez.

Yanez is a 41-year-old Hispanic male. He has black hair that is buzz cut.

Yanez is 5′08″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen on 9/14/22 around 1700 hours (5 p.m.) in the 500 block of Addison Ave. W.

As he walked away from this area, he made suicidal statements.

If anyone sees this individual or has any information regarding Enrique, please contact Twin Falls Dispatch at 208-735-4357.

Missing person: Enrique Yanez (KMVT-NEWS)

