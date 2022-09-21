Twin Falls Co. Sheriff’s continuing to investigate ‘shots fired incident’ in Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Tuesday afternoon’s incident in Hazleton that included shots being fired about a mile from Valley Schools.

Updates are pretty sparse at the moment, as investigators are keeping many details close to the chest while the investigation is ongoing.

“Just to make sure that everything that has taken place; that the officers acted correctly, that the investigation was handled correctly. It’s to protect the public and to protect local law enforcement agencies,” said Loir Stewart from the TFCSO.

At this moment, any information about the status of the suspect has not been made public. But what the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office can ensure is that there is no threat to the community.

“There is no community danger and absolutely if there were a danger to the community, we would be letting everybody know,” said Stewart.

Following Tuesday’s event, many parents of students at Valley schools spoke out about their concern they were not alerted via the district’s text alert system.

Valley School District Superintendent Jenni Jacobson issued the following statement regarding this matter.

“After conversations between law enforcement and the school’s SRO, they determined there was no clear danger to students,” said Jacobson.

KMVT will continue to bring new information, once it is released by the proper authorities.

