Annest, James

HEYBURN—James Annest, lawyer, farmer, advocate, and adversary died peacefully in his sleep at home in Heyburn, Idaho, on the morning of September 20, 2022, at the age of 95 years.

James was born in 1927, at his parents’ home, near Declo, Idaho. James was a lifelong resident of the Mini-Cassia area. He served in the Idaho state legislature for the 32nd and 33rd sessions between 1953 and 1957, and he was a member of the Idaho State Bar for 60 years. James was a master of legal procedure and would litigate any type of case. Because of that, he was known by many people as a go-to for general legal services.

James was also a farmer; his life spanned a time that went from horse-drawn farm implements to tractors being guided by GPS that cost more than a house. James loved farming and could make almost anything grow and produce.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, October 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

