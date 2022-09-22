Aramark spends the day giving back to the community

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Local company Aramark held their annual Aramark Building Community Day this Thursday, which is a day when they give back to the area.

Thursday, they spent the day volunteering at E Street Community Center, which is a local community center for children and adults.

The center used to be home to the YMCA so it needed some updates.

Aramark was able to spend the day painting both the inside and outside of the building.

“It does help define us in the community and who we are, it’s a big deal, to these guys, they have a good time, they laugh, as you can hear, but it’s good for them to get out and see what we do too,” said Chad Martuscelli, the general manager of Aramark.

Zion’s Bank also helped contribute to this project as well.

