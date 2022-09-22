Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.

Until 2006, married couples were allowed to consolidate their federal student loan debt into a single loan, but that made them jointly responsible for the debt, even if they divorced.

Survivors of domestic violence, economic abuse, or borrowers who can’t reach the other borrower will also be able to submit an individual application.

The bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. His administration has said it supports the legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle is currently blocked.
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
The area of Highway 30 to Paintbrush Avenue near Arctic Circle was blocked on Thursday.
UPDATE: Four suspects identified in Kimberly corn field standoff, one still at-large
Twin Falls County
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Twin Falls
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies
More rate hikes are likely on the way in the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation.
Fed gets aggressive against inflation with rate hikes