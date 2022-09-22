Hunters encouraged to bring game in for C.W.D. testing

Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in the Magic Valley are encouraged to bring in their harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.

Last year, the disease was detected in Idaho’s interior for the first time in 25 years. Testing in Idaho has been conducted since surrounding states have reported the disease.

Hunters are encouraged to bring their game to a number of locations including the Fish and Game office in Jerome, the Rock Creek store in Hansen, the Rogerson Service in Rogerson, Farmers’ Corner in Oakley, and the Malta Fuel Depot in Malta.

“When we did detect C.W.D. in the State of Idaho, we worked fairly closely with the commission to try to get some extended seasons or extra seasons set to be able to have some extra tags in those areas,” said Wildlife Biologist Miranda Reinson. “We did this to figure out what our prevalence rate of C.W.D. was in that unit in that surveillance management area.”

Last year, C.W.D. was detected in northern Idaho, near Grangeville. This area is not considered a C.W.D. management zone.

