It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy.

A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate all that the area has to offer. Local farmers and ranchers, students, and city agencies were greeted by Hollister residents who lined the street.

“It means the world to us, to me personally and to the community, it’s great to see those smiles and the celebration that we are here and doing great things,” said Erin Callen Hollister School Booster. “These kids are going to learn this way, come back to this community and serve it the same way in the future.”

Additionally, sponsors for the school donated $25,000 to help ensure that Hollister Elementary School remains able to keep its doors open.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.