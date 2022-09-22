Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lanting Enterprises

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two generations ago Chase Lanting’s grandfather, and his brother, bought a few cows at a bankruptcy auction and thus... Lanting Enterprises was born.

“They started out from pretty close out here with just a couple cows and made it up to what it is,” said Chase Lanting.

The business has been passed down through the family tree twice now, to Lanting’s father and now to he and his brother. But all generations still work together as a tight-knit group.

“We work together quite a bit. It’s a whole family operation, everybody has a little part and it works together only because everybody has their part,” said Lanting.

Lanting has deep respect for the groundwork his predecessors laid for him and his family, saying they have created something the family will be able to carry for generations into the future.

Now, he has the honor, and pressure, of continuing that legacy.

“It’s both. It’s an honor and it is quite a bit of pressure. I feel the same way my grandfather did, and my father, to pass it on and make an opportunity for my kids,” said Lanting.

The work to pass the business to his children has had its own challenges.

Like all industries, the past few years have been riddled with obstacles, but like those who came before him, Lanting and his brother will forge forward.

“Keeping crops growing, now we have the drought coming like you said, we don’t have water at Salmon Falls. It’s all tough, but you do what you can, try your best,” said Lanting.

