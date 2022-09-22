What’s next for the proposed Historic District in Twin Falls?

Historic District
Historic District(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of citizens have been working to form a Residential Historic District in Twin Falls.

In February of this year, a group of citizens, the Friends of the Avenues, approached the City of Twin Falls with the idea of the city helping to fund a local Historic District, called The Avenues. It includes about 300 residential homes.

“Roughly bounded by 6th Avenue North, 6th Avenue East, Addison to Blue Lakes, that corner up to 5 points, the southwest corner up to 5 points,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the planning and zoning director for the city of Twin Falls.

Since the proposal, the group and the city has gone through multiple meetings with city council and the historic preservation commission, as well as a public comment period regarding this issue.

“In the end, the city council decided not to use taxpayer funds to create the district, they voted to not do that,” said Spendlove.

That doesn’t mean it may never happen, and Kate Lopez with the Friends of the Avenues group says they are still working on this goal, and are now focusing on educating people about current historic homes in the area, and educational seminars about what the historic district would do.

“So that’s what we are going to focus on, education, and then lastly, a survey, and a survey is done to analyze which homes in a particular proposed district, contribute to the history of that district,” said Lopez.

According to the city, it is easier to designate certain homes as historic rather than the entirety of that district.

“The district would be requiring to include everybody even if they wanted to be a part of it or not. Historic properties allows individuals to nominate their own home, it does allow for others to nominate significant homes in the area, however the council’s direction and their sentiment was, it should be home owners are nominating their own properties,” said Spendlove.

But the group is still going to be working on creating the historic district because to them, it will only enhance the area.

“That the tone and the history of this area will remain the same, the setting will remain the same, throughout the next however many years,” said Lopez.

