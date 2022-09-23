Game of the Week: Burley’s offense, Minico’s defense clash in Rupert

The Bobcats and Spartans are a combined 8-1 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s rivalry week for the Minico and Burley football teams, and while Minico has won the last 18 matchups, football fans in Idaho won’t want to miss this one.

The Burley Bobcats are 4-0 for the first time in over three decades, and they come in as No. 4 in 4A in this week’s media poll.

The Minico Spartans are 4-1, with a one-point loss to a team from Utah, and are ranked third in the 4A coaches poll.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday night at Minico High School.

