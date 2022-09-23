Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside.
By Gray News staff
Sep. 23, 2022
OAK FOREST, Ill. (Gray News) - Four people are reportedly dead after a fire and barricade situation at a suburban Chicago home on Friday morning.

A man shot members of his family before barricading himself and setting the home on fire, according to media reports.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera apparently caught the shooting of three people outside the home, WLS reported.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims.

Oak Forest officials tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded. They asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place.

They reported about two hours later that there was no longer a threat to the community, but police are continuing to investigate.

The city of Oak Forest is about 20 miles south of Chicago.

