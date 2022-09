WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Check out all the scores from Week 5 of Idaho high school football.

4A

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 1-0 4-0 2 - MINICO 1-0 4-1 3 - TWIN FALLS 1-0 3-1 4 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 3-0 5 - JEROME 0-1 0-4 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-2 1-3

4A: WEEK 5 ACTION

9/23/22 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - CANYON RIDGE (3-0)

XX - JEROME (0-4)

9/23/22 @ Minico - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - BURLEY (4-0)

XX - MINICO (4-1)

9/23/22 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - CENTURY (0-4)

XX - TWIN FALLS (3-1)

4A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SKYLINE 4-1 58 1ST 2 - BISHOP KELLY 4-0 45 3RD 3 - BLACKFOOT 3-1 17 2ND 4 - BURLEY 4-0 14 N/A T-5 - POCATELLO 2-2 12 4TH T-5 - LAKELAND 4-1 12 5TH Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 11, Minico 11

3A

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WOOD RIVER 1-0 1-4 2 - BUHL 0-0 3-1 3 - KIMBERLY 0-0 3-1 4 - GOODING 0-0 1-2 5 - FILER 0-1 1-3 * based on conference standings

3A/2A: WEEK 5 ACTION

07:00 PM 9/23/22 @ Mountain Home (non-conference game) XX - KIMBERLY (3-1)

XX - MOUNTAIN HOME (1-3)

9/23/22 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - WOOD RIVER (1-4)

XX - BUHL (3-1)

9/23/22 @ Filer - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - WENDELL (3-2)

XX - FILER (1-3)

9/23/22 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - DECLO (1-3)

XX - GOODING (1-2)

3A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - SUGAR-SALEM 4-0 56 2ND 2 - HOMEDALE 3-1 44 1ST 3 - WEISER 4-0 36 3RD 4 - SOUTH FREMONT 5-0 29 5TH 5 - TETON 4-0 8 N/A Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, McCall-Donnelly 1, Bonners Ferry 1

2A

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - WENDELL 0-0 3-2 2 - DECLO 0-0 1-3

2A - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - WEST SIDE 3-0 56 1ST 2 - NORTH FREMONT 3-0 49 2ND 3 - KELLOGG 3-1 31 3RD 4 - BEAR LAKE 3-1 21 4TH 5 - ABERDEEN 3-1 12 T-5TH Others receiving votes: none

1A - D1

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 2-0 3-1 2 - CAREY 1-0 2-1 3 - GLENNS FERRY 1-0 1-2 4 - MURTAUGH 1-1 3-1 5 - RAFT RIVER 1-1 2-1 6 - VALLEY 0-2 1-3 7 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 0-2 0-3 * based on conference standings

1A - D1: WEEK 5 ACTION

9/23/22 @ Carey - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - OAKLEY (3-1)

XX - CAREY (2-1)

9/23/22 @ Lighthouse Christian - 7:00 PM (non-conference game) XX - BUTTE COUNTY (2-1)

XX - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (0-3)

9/23/22 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - GLENNS FERRY (1-2)

XX - MURTAUGH (3-1)

9/23/22 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - VALLEY (1-3)

XX - RAFT RIVER (2-1)

1A-D1 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - OAKLEY 3-1 59 2ND 2 - RAFT RIVER 2-1 38 1ST 3 - PRAIRIE 2-1 23 3RD 4 - MURTAUGH 3-1 19 T-4TH T-5 - BUTTE COUNTY 2-1 10 T-4TH T-5 - CAREY 2-1 10 N/A Others receiving votes: Grace 9, Notus 7, Kamiah 5

1A - D2

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 3-0 2 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 3-0 3 - DIETRICH 0-0 3-0 4 - HAGERMAN 0-0 3-1 5 - HANSEN 0-0 1-2 6 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-2

1A - D2: WEEK 5 ACTION

9/23/22 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - HAGERMAN (3-1)

XX - CASTLEFORD (3-0)

9/23/22 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - DIETRICH (3-0)

XX - HANSEN (1-2)

9/23/22 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM (conference game) XX - CAMAS COUNTY (3-0)

XX - SHOSHONE (0-2)

1A-D2 - WEEK 5 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com) WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - KENDRICK 4-0 60 1ST 2 - CASTLEFORD 3-0 41 2ND T-3 - DIETRICH 3-0 33 3RD T-3 - CAMAS COUNTY 3-0 33 4TH T-5 - COUNCIL 2-2 3 N/A T-5 - HAGERMAN 3-1 3 N/A Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Lewis county 2, Garden Valley 2, Mullan-St. Regis 1

