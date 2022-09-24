Twin Falls Senior Center’s Fit and Fall classes provide seniors with social and physical activities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week is National Fall Prevention Week... and as the seasons begin to change it is a great opportunity to remind those at high risk for falls to take extra caution as weather cools down.

The South Central Public Health District is urging senior citizens to plan for the cooler, wetter months by preparing for the additional fall risk.

One way to prepare is by staying active.

Across Southern Idaho are Fit and Fall classes that help those in their golden years remain active and agile.

“I think our exercises are geared that if they can’t stand up, they can sit and do them,” said Carolyn Robison, who leads the classes. “It’s the movement that is important.”

For a full list of class times and locations... visit the South Central Public Health District website.

