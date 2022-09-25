52 Weeks of Preparedness: Practicing emergency drills

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With severe weather impacting the viewing area this past week, it’s imperative to have a plan in place if and when it strikes.

Emergency management officials say once a warning is in place, you and your family should go indoors, and find a room that is away from windows to protect yourself from the elements outside.

It’s also important to practice fire and evacuation drills so you and your family are always aware of what to do in the case of an emergency.

“If you don’t know the plans that you have, you don’t have anything in place,” said Twin Falls Emergency Management Coordinator Jackie Frey. “If you don’t have your food available or kits available, then it’s really hard to move forward and be successful.”

Officials recommend practicing these drills twice a year, during the time change.

