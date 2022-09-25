Broken Hearts Rescue raising funds to continue providing foster care for Magic Valley animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley-based animal rescue organization Broken Hearts Rescue saw its annual Amazing Animal Race return following a three-year hiatus.

The Twin Falls City Park was filled with obstacle courses, trivia, and more.

Teams of one animal and two humans went through the course. However, the day was about raising money for Broken Hearts Rescue to help them provide for the hundreds of animals they help foster each year.

Founder Beckie Wagoner says 2022 has seen a massive increase in the need for foster programs.

“This year has been historical, actually, as far as owner surrenders or people dumping their pets or moving and not taking them with them,” she said. “Really, we just need to take some ownership, people need to know if they get a pet, it’s for life.”

Broken Hearts Rescue is always looking for foster volunteers. If you are interested you can find more information on the Broken Hearts Rescue website.

